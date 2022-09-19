The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

First in NSW history: Blue Plaque installed at East Maitland

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:12am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured: Minister for Heritage James Griffin with the Blue Plaque for Caroline Chisholm. Picture: Supplied.

The Caroline Chisholm Cottage in East Maitland has marked the first Blue Plaque out of 21 plaques to be installed in New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.