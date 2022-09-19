First in NSW history: Blue Plaque installed at East Maitland

The Caroline Chisholm Cottage in East Maitland has marked the first Blue Plaque out of 21 plaques to be installed in New South Wales.
The five million dollar Blue Plaques program recognises the extraordinary people and stories that helped shape NSW.
Caroline Chisholm was honoured with the first NSW Blue Plaque for her tireless effort of improving conditions for countless immigrant women and families in the 19th century.
Minister for Heritage James Griffin said, "Caroline Chisholm embodied the Australian spirit and was an advocate for women and immigrant families, so it's fitting that her Blue Plaque is the first to be unveiled.
"Caroline Chisholm Cottage in East Maitland is now the permanent home for the first NSW Blue Plaque, and it's just the first of many more sites around the state that will feature the plaques," he said.
The cottage in Mill Street, East Maitland, dates back to 1842 and is believed to be the only surviving site of her charitable works.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said, "she encouraged immigrants to move inland where there were more jobs, and had employment agencies and hostels set up in rural areas right across the State, including the one now known as Caroline Chisholm Cottage on Mill Street, East Maitland."
To date, 21 Blue Plaque recipients have been named, and the NSW public will be invited to nominate more noteworthy people, stories and events when a second round of nominations opens.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.