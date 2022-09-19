Changed overnight traffic conditions between East Maitland and Maitland

Motorists are warned of lane closures and reduced speed limits on the New England Highway between East Maitland and Maitland for overnight maintenance work which started on Sunday, September 18 and will run through to mid-December.
Changed overnight traffic conditions will be in place as maintenance work is carried out along the New England Highway between George Street at East Maitland and Cessnock Road at Maitland.
Transport NSW said to minimise the impact to motorists, the work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday until mid-December.
Lane closures with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
