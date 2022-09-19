The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Changed overnight traffic conditions between East Maitland and Maitland

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:11am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overnight maintenance work on New England Highway between East Maitland and Maitland.

Motorists are warned of lane closures and reduced speed limits on the New England Highway between East Maitland and Maitland for overnight maintenance work which started on Sunday, September 18 and will run through to mid-December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.