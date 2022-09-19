Maitland Region Society of Artists has raised over $3500 for Rutherford Primary School at the organisation's annual art show held on September 16 to 18.
Each year the society raises money for the school by hosting the event n the school's hall - this year's event the biggest yet.
Over 80 people attended the opening night on Friday, September 16 to view the 200 plus artworks on display.
Watercolour, oils, aryclic and pastel paintings of flowers, animals and nature were among some of the artworks which filled the school hall.
A display of artworks done by Rutherford Primary students were also on exhibition.
Maitland Region Society of Artists Publicity Officer Chris Lucas said, opening night was a good turn out and he was pleased with the event.
West Ward councillor Ben Mitchell attended opening night and spotted an art work titled, 'Bursting Forth,' by Joanne Conder and knew he couldn't resist.
"I've already got about six or seven art works of Joanne's at home," said Cr Mitchell.
Cr Mitchell who grew up on a family farm in rural Western Australia was captivated by Joanne's watercolour painting of the Western Australian gum and was instantly reminded of his childhood.
"I already know where I'm going to put it," said Cr Mitchell.
A total of 24 artworks and one sculpture were sold during the three day event.
Society member and artist Rene Brager taking out the title of Best in Show for his art work, 'Painted Mountain.'
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
