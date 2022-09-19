The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Artists raise big bucks for Rutherford school

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:37am, first published September 19 2022 - 6:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland Region Society of Artists has raised over $3500 for Rutherford Primary School at the organisation's annual art show held on September 16 to 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.