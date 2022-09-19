Kurri Kurri's Kayla Romaniuk makes NRLW debut in Knights' big win

Kurri Kurri's Kayla Romaniuk was struggling to comprehend running out with her role models after making her NRLW debut in the Newcastle Knights' 30-8 demolition of St George Illawarra at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.
"It's just unreal, I can't believe that just happened," an elated Romaniuk said of her debut in the Knights biggest win since entering the NRLW competition.
"All my family came down. I had so much support."
The result meant Newcastle finished second in the regular season, with four wins from five games, and will play the third-placed Dragons in a sudden-death semi-final.
The winner will advance to the grand final, where they will face whoever emerges victorious in the other semi, between minor premiers and defending champions Sydney Roosters and fourth-placed Parramatta.
Starting at lock, 20-year-old Romaniuk made 24 tackles and ran 95 metres in 37 minutes of playing time.
She said she was shocked when coach Ron Griffiths, the former Kurri Kurri mentor, told her she was in the starting line-up.
"I was so shocked and the girls were so excited. I couldn't believe I was running out with some of the people I look up to," Romaniuk said an interview on the Knights' website.
"They are just role models and so it was really good to get out on the field with them.
"It's been a goal from the start. I just enjoyed it so much to be out there."
