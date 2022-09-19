The Maitland Mercury
Kurri Kurri's Kayla Romaniuk makes NRLW debut in Knights' big win

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:17am
Kayla Romaniuk after making her debut with the Newcastle Knights in their 30-8 NRLW win against St George. Picture from Newcastle Knights

Kurri Kurri's Kayla Romaniuk was struggling to comprehend running out with her role models after making her NRLW debut in the Newcastle Knights' 30-8 demolition of St George Illawarra at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.

