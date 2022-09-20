Do you have a quirky or personal object you could donate at MRAG?
This week, visiting artist Luke Thurgate has set up at Maitland Regional Art Gallery to create 'The Maitland Archive', inspired by Maitland's community.
The community is invited to help contribute to Mr Thurgate's wall drawing, an evolutionary artwork that requires input from locals and visitors alike.
The artwork will take shape at Maitland Regional Art Gallery over the next four weeks.
In the news:
Maitland locals and visitors are invited to bring and donate small, non-precious objects that have memories or personal narratives attached to them.
Mr Thurgate will use these items (which will remain in site at MRAG) to create an evolving wall drawing in the gallery, incorporating contributions from the Maitland community and bringing local stories to life.
There are no limits to what the community can share - at a previous exhibition similar to The Maitland Archive, Mr Thurgate received everything from $2 safety goggles to a mummified rat from the 1870s.
"I did a similar project in Burra, South Australia, and it was one of those experiences where you go in thinking it'll be one thing and it turns out to be something completely different," Mr Thurgate said.
"In the lead up, I was imagining the focus would be on the wall drawing itself, but as the work developed what became apparent was that the richer, more rewarding aspect of the project was the conversations, relationships, and connections that developed as I drew.
"I lived in Newcastle for a most of my early adult years and some of my dearest friends are from Maitland, and this is a chance for me to honour my Lower Hunter roots."
Gallery coordinator, operations and engagement Celeste Aldahn has encouraged the Maitland community to get involved in this innovative and collaborative project.
"Luke is an incredible artist and The Maitland Archive is such an exciting project for the gallery to be hosting," she said.
"We want the community to buy into this exhibition and be a part of it as it grows from a seed into something incredible, and I'm curious to see how the final product reflects Maitland as a city."
The community are invited to drop by the Gallery between 10am and 5pm, between Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 15, and again from Tuesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 8 to contribute and witness the spectacle of a collaborative artwork unfolding before their eyes.
Find out more by visiting www.mrag.org.au/exhibition/the-maitland-archive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.