After taking on one of Ellen Howell and Barbara Osmond's spring fabric workshops, you will come home with a bit of a project and a new found knowledge.
Over October and November, six spring workshops are being held at the Brough House Fibre Makers Space.
The new initiative, led by Brough House's inaugural artist in residence Ellen Howell, gives the community an opportunity to learn new textile skills.
Barbara Osmond, a weaver and textiles educator, will teach two weaving and tapestry workshops, and Ellen Howell, a textile artist, will teach four fabric decorating workshops.
"Maitland's got a really strong textile history being Bradford Industries was based here, and a lot of people if their parents didn't work there, their grandparents did," Ms Howell said.
"It's very much a theme of yes, you can do this, and then you can use it.
"One of the things is actually to create fabric that you then use in your quilting, because there are so many quilters and people that quilt around, so you can make your own quilting fabric rather than go to the shops and buy squares that everybody's got."
Ms Howell said participants will walk out of the workshop with a new project and practical knowledge.
"They'll actually walk out with something they printed or something they have woven, or something that's embellished... something they have created themselves," she said.
"By the end of the day, it'll be 'oh my goodness, I didn't realise I could create such incredible things'."
Ms Howell said no previous fabric or art experience is necessary, and groups will be small enough that every participant can have individual attention.
"Even if they do have experience, this will be a realm that will actually blow some of their conceptions apart," she said.
There are limited spaces available, so book soon to avoid disappointment.
Workshop dates and times
Sunday, October 22 - Creative tapestry weaving. Design and create with textiles, with Barbara Osmond.
Sunday, October 23 - Printing fabric for quilting. Learn to make bespoke quilt blocks by block printing with your own design or using Solarfast dying, with Ellen Howell.
Saturday, October 29 - Printing fabric for soft furnishings and clothing. Fabric for a cushion, a couch or clothing, with Ellen Howell.
Sunday, October 30 - Carving a block for fabric printing. Learn what designs work and how, with Ellen Howell.
Saturday, November 5 - Embellish your fabric. Learn when and how to use textile paints, pastels or embroidery, with Ellen Howell.
Saturday, November 12 - Weaving for wearables. Learn how to construct clothing from your weaving, with Barbara Osmond.
Workshops are $50 each plus $20 for materials, and go from 10am to 3pm.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
