Learn new skills in spring workshops at Brough House Fibre Makers Space

By Chloe Coleman
September 20 2022 - 3:02am
Ellen Howell using a loom at Brough House. Picture by Simone De Peak.

After taking on one of Ellen Howell and Barbara Osmond's spring fabric workshops, you will come home with a bit of a project and a new found knowledge.

