In honour of Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebration, volunteers got out their gloves and shovels and planted 500 native trees and shrubs.
John Wilkinson Sports Complex at Bolwarra is now serving as an In Memoriam to honour Her Majesty and to also mark the Queen's 70 years of service.
The tree planting celebration took place one day before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said, "It's just fabulous to see the community coming together to remember Queen Elizabeth II."
Running over three years, the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee program will provide up to $15.1 million of grant funding to eligible groups and organisations for community-based tree planting events.
Tree planting events across the nation marking the significant occasion of Her Majesty's Jubilee, but also creating a legacy of tree plantings across the country.
Maitland City Council Councilors Ben Mitchell and Sally Halliday and Maitland City Council officers Catherine Pepper and Yann Buissiere and Local Landcare coordinator Stacy Mail, joined Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison and local volunteers to mark the notable event.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
