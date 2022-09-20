Maitland could play host to some of the world's best female footballers when the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 arrives in Australia and New Zealand.
The city was featured in a Team Base Camp Brochure released to participating nations last week.
If selected by one of the 32 nations travelling to Australia and New Zealand for the tournament, Maitland Regional Sports Complex will become a temporary home base to help a country challenge for FIFA Women's World Cup glory.
With a tournament stretching across nine major cities throughout Australia and New Zealand, Maitland's inclusion indicates the high quality of facilities across the Maitland Regional Sports Complex, with more than $20 million invested in the precinct since 2015.
Football is fast becoming one of Maitland Regional Sports Complex's most popular sports.
In August, the Newcastle Jets made Maitland their training base for the year, joining the Maitland Pickers rugby league side as one of the precinct's primary hirers.
Mayor Philip Penfold is excited at the prospect of attracting world class footballers to Maitland and said it shows that the city is making its mark on Australia and now, the world.
"Maitland is one of Australia's hidden gems, on the banks of the Hunter River, and we're thrilled at the prospect of showcasing our corner of the globe to some of the world's best footballers," he said.
"Council must thank the NSW Government for their consistent and strong support for the growth of our premier sporting infrastructure, particularly through grant funding over the years.
"Without that support, it's unlikely we'd be able to boast the quality of facilities we now have here in Maitland.
"It shows Australia, and the world, that Maitland is an emerging destination. We're putting our hat in the ring to attract more people on a regional, national, and international scale, and people are taking notice," the mayor said.
