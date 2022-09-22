In a major boost ahead of next Sunday's NPLM grand final, the Maitland Magpies have re-signed all their stars including co-captains Jimmy Thompson and Braedyn Crowley for next season.
The Magpies will also add Newcastle Olympic captain Rhys Cooper and welcome back defender Tommy Davis after a season at Olympic.
Maitland fans will be delighted that exciting youngster Flynn Goodman is among those to agree to terms after his hat-trick in the Magpies' resounding 4-1 victory against Broadmeadow Magic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday to book the first spot in the grand final.
Mapgies coach Mick Bolch said securing the starting line-up's signatures was a vote of confidence by the players in the club and their teammates ahead of the grand final.
Cooper, an exciting attacking midfielder, will boost one area where the Magpies had a perceived weakness and Davis will add experience, toughness and class to the defence.
"Rhys and I have a long relationship going back to when I coach at Olympic. We had spoken about teaming up again as player and coach and he felt the timing was right," Bolch said.
"He felt like the change in environment and the new challenge would be good for him.
"He is a quality young man and will fit in well with our group and what we want to achieve.
"The one area where we probably had a perceived weakness was in the midfield and Rhys can help there."
But as they have done over the past two seasons, the Magpies talented youngsters have stepped up and excelled when thrown a challenge and Bolch said the Magpies had more than matched more credentialled midfields over the past six weeks with Goodman, Joe Melmouth and Ty Paulson all having success in the No.10 role.
"It's gone from a perceived weakness to an area next year where there will be a lot of healthy competition for spots," Bolch said.
Defensive midfielder Jacob Bailey is the only required player not to sign yet, but Bolch said Bailey, who joined midseason from Olympic, had assured him that if he plays next year it will be at Maitland.
"He just has to weigh up if he wants to go around another season or not. He has been so good for us giving us pressure in the midfield. He was great on Sunday."
The Magpies have this weekend off before taking on the winner of Sunday's preliminary final between Lambton Jaffas and Broadmeadow Magic in the grand final at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground.
While the Magpies are taking nothing for granted, confidence is high after beating their two potential opponents in their past two outings even without half of the most formidable scoring combination in the competition with Thompson out with an injured ankle.
Goodman stepped up in Thompson's absence and was superb in taking full advantage of the space provided by the defensive attention paid to Crowley.
But in a show of his class Crowley was still able to score a goal to take his season tally to an unprecedented 28 goals from 19 games, including five hat-tricks.
"Today, he scored which is brilliant, but he attracts the defence and it allows Flynn to get into that space and open up opportunities," Bolch said of Crowley.
