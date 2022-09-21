Structural damage forces closure of East Maitland pool

East Maitland Aquatic Centre will not reopen at the start of the swimming season due to significant structural damage to the main pool.
Major issues began apparent at the start of the year, with tile bed lifting in January prompting engineering investigations throughout the first half of the year.
Engineering reports found structural failures were causing substantial water loss into the ground, with the tile bed 'tenting' throughout the pool and various compliance defects.
Several repair options are being considered, with a report to Council on Tuesday, September 27 set to provide details regarding the scope of repair works, associated costs, and timelines.
Maitland City Council General Manager, David Evans said that this repair work aims to have the pool reopen in early 2023 to cater for the back end of the summer season and school swimming carnivals.
"The facility was opened way back in 1977 and is approaching the end of its expected service life of around 40 to 50 years,' Mr Evans said.
"It's been something of a perfect storm this year, with two major flooding events making conditions much worse than we'd expected.
"We know how important this is to so many in the community, and we'd like to especially thank the East Maitland Swim Club for their cooperation and understanding as we've worked through these issues," Mr Evans said.
Council officers are currently developing an updated Aquatics Strategy, which will guide the future of Aquatic Centres across Maitland and promote improved availability of these facilities to the entire community.
