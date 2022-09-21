Structural damage forces closure of East Maitland pool

The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland pool closed following signs of major structural damage

Updated September 21 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:13am
East Maitland Aquatic Centre will not reopen at the start of the swimming season due to significant structural damage to the main pool.

