History: Maitland's Musical Marmaduke applauded

Updated September 25 2022 - 3:32am, first published 2:00am
Marmaduke's headstone at Campbell's Hill Cemetery.

Marmaduke Henry Wilson was born in London on June 3, 1833 and arrived in Sydney in December, 1858. He was well known in the United Kingdom as a pianist and composer of music, and he continued his musical career on arrival in Sydney.

