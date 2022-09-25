History: Maitland's Musical Marmaduke applauded

Marmaduke Henry Wilson was born in London on June 3, 1833 and arrived in Sydney in December, 1858. He was well known in the United Kingdom as a pianist and composer of music, and he continued his musical career on arrival in Sydney.
By 1860, it appears that Marmaduke Wilson was living in Maitland and the Mercury reported on January 1, 1861, that the New Year's entertainment that evening at the School of Arts would be by a number of artists, including the pianist Marmaduke Wilson.
Two days later the newspaper said of the concert: "The overtures and fantasia were most brilliantly executed by Mr Wilson, who certainly is the best pianist that has visited Maitland for a long period".
Marmaduke Henry Wilson married Miss Margaret Teys, the daughter of David Teys of Murrurundi, at St. Andrew's Church, Newcastle on April 9, 1861. Their first son was born in Murrurundi on December 15, 1863.
On March 5, 1863, the Mercury reported on the Maitland Musical Bijou, a monthly publication produced by Mr JW Hillcoat, music publisher of High St, Maitland. The first issue highlighted The Night Parade Waltzes, composed by Mr Marmaduke Wilson, and stated that they could not fail to become popular.
Mr Wilson's compositions also appeared in subsequent issues of the publication. The May issue included the Singleton Railway Galop, specially composed for the opening of the Great Northern Railway to Singleton and played for the first time at the Railway Ball. The music was dedicated, with permission, to the Governor General Sir John Young.
The Newcastle Choral Society was formed at a meeting of interested citizens under the joint conductorship of Dr Charles H Horn (vocal) and Mr Marmaduke Wilson (music), in August 1866 and was considered a great success. The Mercury complained in its pages soon after that Maitland had a fine hall (the School of Arts) but no choral society while Newcastle had a fine choral society and no hall for concerts!
The Mercury noted a "very well deserved compliment" to Mr Marmaduke Wilson when he was given a grand complimentary concert at the School of Arts on 4 August, 1868. He was a prolific composer of music and one of his final compositions was the Peach Blossom Waltz, published in August, 1870. The Mercury stated that it "will be a welcome addition to the ball-room repertoire".
By September,1870, Wilson was suffering a protracted illness which prevented him from continuing with his concerts and music teaching and he died on 16 May, 1871, aged 37 years. He left a widow and three young sons. He was interred in St Mary's Cemetery, Campbells Hill. Later a headstone was erected bearing the inscription: Erected to the memory of Marmaduke H. Wilson, Professor of Music, died 16th May, 1871, aged 37 years.
