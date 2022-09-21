The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Rare $2 coins are skyrocketing in value after Queen Elizabeth's death

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rare $2 coins are skyrocketing in value after Queen Elizabeth's death. Video by @TheHistoryofMoney/TikTok

If there's ever been a time to check your lose change, this is it, with the value of rare $2 coins are skyrocketing following the death of the Queen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking News Reporter - National

There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.