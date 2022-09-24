Hunter pubs are set to carve up in this year's Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards, with pubs across Maitland, Cessnock and Branxton named finalists.
The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence recognising the achievement of hotels across a variety of areas including dining, entertainment and employees.
The Windsor Castle Hotel at East Maitland is up for eight awards, including Industry Rising Star for Joshua Newby, Regional Chef of the Year for Ryan Clack, and Regional Hotel of the Year.
In other news
The O'Hara Group, which owns the Bradford Hotel, the Windsor Castle, the Bank Hotel and Rutherford Hotel is also a finalist in the category of Group Hotel Operator of the Year.
The group recently sold The Windsor which will change hands later this year.
Owner and O'Hara Group area manager Nicholas Quinn said: "We're confident in what we do, so it's good to be recognised."
Shannon Weller from the Rutherford Hotel and Emily Schofield from the Bradford also recognised in the category of Industry Rising Star. "It's a great reward for all their hard work," said Mr Quinn.
Newcomer Huntlee Tavern at Branxton has been nominated for six awards, including, Best Family Friendly, Best Live Music Venue and Regional Chef of the Year for Natalie Samaras.
Owner-director of the Huntlee Tavern Jason Gavin was thrilled with Natalie's nomination. He described her as amazing and said she maintains a high consistency and standard with her work.
The Huntlee Tavern opened in October of 2020, with management striving to create a venue for families. Mr Gavin was particularly proud of receiving the Best Family Friendly award nomination.
Also the owner-director of the Bellbird Hotel, Mr Gavin was delighted the pub had been named a finalist in the category of Best Draught Beer Quality. "We've got locals that have told us that it has the best beer around town, so we listened and put it up for nomination for the first time," said Mr Gavin.
The Bushrangers Bar and Brassierie in Largs also a high achiever with five nominations, including Best Restaurant and Individual Hotel Operator of the Year for David McCoy.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.