NOW AND THEN
MORPETH
Head to Morpeth Museum this weekend to see its latest exhibition "Now and Then". The exhibition examines how much the historic village has changed over the years, with some buildings no longer existing, some being refurbished and others very much the same. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/now-and-then-morpeth-museum.
SPRING LAUNCH
MRAG
Join the team at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Friday from 5.30pm for the official launch of its spring program. Eight new exhibitions will be on display, including works by local artist John Adams. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/spring-2022-exhibition-opening-event-auslan-sign-interpreted.
BLING AND BLOOM
THE LEVEE
The sweet scents of spring will waft through The Levee on Saturday during the Bling and Bloom Mini Market from 10am to 2pm. From scrumptious food and beautiful bouquets to live performances and activities for the kids, it's a great weekend activity for the family.
OPEN DAY
MAITLAND AQUATICS CENTRE
Maitland Aquatics Centre will celebrate the launch of its summer season next Wednesday (September 28) with a free family open day from 10am to 4pm. What better way to keep the kids entertained these school holidays than a swim and some great aquatic fun? Visit www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/events/aquatics-summer-season-launch-free-family-open-day.
PLANTING DAY
TELARAH LAGOON
Want to see more trees planted in Maitland? Pitch in and plant 400 seedlings at Telarah Lagoon this Sunday, September 25 from 9am to 12pm. Tools will be provided, so just bring the essentials: a hat, shoes, gloves and plenty of water and sunscreen to take part. Visit www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/events/community-planting-day-0.
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
