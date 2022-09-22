As the daughter of two of Maitland's most-loved publicans, buying a business of her own was a no-brainer for Karleen Jones.
Karleen's parents, Colleen and the late Dickie Jones, owned The Caledionian Hotel and a bottle shop in Rutherford, but their daughter has gone down a slightly different route into hairdressing.
Karleen is the owner of Emelle Hair Salon in High Street, one of Maitland's longest continuously running salons.
She bought it 15 years ago in 2007, and first got a passion for hair dressing from her mum, Colleen, who used to go around to the nursing homes and set the residents' hair.
"At the age of seven I did my first haircut on my mum, my poor mum, she was my little dummy and the neighbour had to fix it," Karleen said.
"My mum has been a big inspiration."
In 2000 Karleen started her apprenticeship with Helen Stuckings at Inspirations Hair Design, and won multiple awards in the three years she was there.
She completed her fourth and final year with Ray O'Connor, who she purchased Emelle from.
Karleen said the best part of owning a business is employing locals.
"They're more like family to me than they are staff," she said.
"My young apprentices are like my children - because they're old enough to be my children, and I look at our seniors as my sisters because we all get on so well."
Emelle has six people on the team, plus a fur-apprentice, Amora the Aussie bulldog (who has been slacking when it comes to finishing her training).
Karleen said she doesn't know for sure where the name 'Emelle' came from, but she has heard a story.
"When I first moved here into High Street in 2015, this lady came in and told me that her... I don't know if it was her grandmother or it was a relative, but it was named after her Nan," she said.
"And that back in the old days, that's how they would actually spell Emily.
"I don't know if she was lying to me."
Emelle Hair Salon is certainly one of the oldest in Maitland, but its exact origins are a bit hazy.
"Whoever had it before us, they would have had it for a few years before Ray, and then Ray had it for 33 years, and I've had it now for 15 years," Karleen said.
"I think it'd be a good 60 or 70-years-old.
"That's what Maitland is, isn't it, it's all about the history 100 per cent, and what we can make from it."
Born and bred in Maitland, Karleen said she has stayed here for her business and for the locals.
"I think the community we have here in Maitland is quite outstanding, the fellowship of a lot of us is amazing," she said.
Karleen has drawn a lot of inspiration from her parents, who were well known around town for sponsoring sports teams as well as running the pub.
"My parents loved to sponsor a lot of sports teams, like the football - the pumpkin pickers, and a lot of the ten over comp cricket," she said.
"So I think that's where they also got well known, but my dad was probably one of Maitland's best publicans."
When she's not in the salon, Karleen can be found spending time with her husband Adam Debenham and their four legged friend Amora.
As a family, they love to travel and work on their home. Karleen said her favourite things about the Maitland community were how community minded everyone is, and the beautiful nature.
"I think we have the most amazing ecosystem here, with the river and everything like that, so I think we're very lucky in that way," she said.
"We're so community minded, everyone's got each other's back and it's just such a beautiful community."
On Monday, September 19, the team at Emelle won Outstanding Hairdresser at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards.
They won against eight other hairdressing finalists and more than 30 nominees from across the Hunter.
Karleen took to social media to thank her team, manager, husband and clients, as well as her parents.
"Honestly this award really should be awarded to my number [one] supporters my mum and dad, they both pushed me to be who and what I am today from an apprentice with a dream right up to today," she said in a Facebook post.
"They both have given me the most amazing work ethic, to always be a giver not a taker but the one thing I love the most is to always make people smile.
"Thanks Mum and Dad I love you."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
