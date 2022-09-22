Hunter residents who are still rebuilding following devastating floods earlier this year say a fresh flood watch warning has been met with "a real nervousness".
On Thursday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a moderate to minor flood watch warning for the Wollombi Brook and lower Hunter River.
Broke resident Evelyn Hardy, who doesn't expect to be back in her house for "at least another year" following the July floods, said she has measured 18mm of rain since early Wednesday night.
"It's rained all night but it's coming in blustery and horrible so I think we are in for some bad weather," Ms Hardy told the Newcastle Herald Thursday morning.
"There's anxiety, tension a real nervousness. Just watching and waiting.
"Especially with the oldies. Houses aren't secure, they are missing piers. People are worried about slipping and further flooding."
The high water table in Broke, caused by previous rain events, is a big concern for residents. While Ms Hardy said her well had dropped to five feet below ground level as of Wednesday afternoon, she said there are still signs that it won't take much rain to flood the area.
"The springs haven't stopped running so that's not going to help run off at all, if this keeps up and there's water in the catchment the brook is going to come up.
"The other day we had 11mm overnight and the puddles stayed for 2 days. That usually drops within a couple of hours."
The BOM also issued minor flood warnings for the upper Hunter River, Manning and Gloucester rivers along with systems further north.
"A low pressure system within a trough over northeast NSW is forecast to deepen tonight before moving into the Tasman Sea later Friday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Hunter districts during Thursday and Friday," the BOM warning said.
"Minor to moderate flooding is possible in several coastal river catchments in the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Hunter districts from Thursday."
Ms Hardy has lived in Broke since 1985 and said that while rain in the village is a concern, her personal flood marker is Wollombi Tavern.
"If it comes close to that tavern I'm out of here," she said.
"You've usually got about 18 to 24 hours from when the flood hits Wollombi."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
