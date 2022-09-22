It was a bitter-sweet week as Year 12 students across the city took on their final days of high school.
They celebrated with farewell breakfasts, dress ups, clap outs and final assemblies, and the students now have two and a half weeks before their HSC exams start on Wednesday, October 12.
Year 12s at Maitland Grossmann High celebrated on Tuesday with a 'dress up like your teacher day', which brought smiles to a lot of faces, while Rutherford Technology High School students kicked off the week with an excursion to Luna Park.
At Maitland High School on Tuesday, Year 12 ditched their uniforms at their final assembly to also dress up like their teachers, which had mixed results, while at St Joseph's, Lochinvar the students enjoyed a special breakfast with their peers.
Francis Greenway High School's Year 12s will be farewelled at their graduation on Friday, while at Hunter Valley Grammar School, students had a graduation ceremony and walk out on Wednesday.
All Saints College graduates were farewelled by their peers with a guard of honour on Tuesday before heading to their graduation on Wednesday night.
College captain at All Saints College Madeline Collis, 18, said it doesn't feel real to be finished school.
"I keep thinking that tomorrow I'm just going to go back to classes, when in reality I'm not and I've just got to do my HSC exams," she said.
"But it's exciting, but also a bit scary in some senses, it's a new chapter but I'm not sure what it's going to have."
The thing she will miss most about school is the "beautiful" people she's met along the way.
"We've grown up there for so long, and the teachers and the students, they're our role models, and have impacted us in such a wonderful way," she said.
She said she is feeling a little bit nervous about the HSC, but excited to get it over and done with and start her next chapter.
"Stepping outside the comfort zone of the school is something that's really exciting to me," she said.
Another college captain at All Saints College Riley Blewitt, 18, said he's both relieved and nervous to be finished school, especially heading into the HSC.
He said he will definitely miss his friends and the people he's gotten to know over the years, but is looking forward to getting past his exams.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said he'd like to offer a "big congratulations to Year 12 students across Maitland for getting to the finish line".
"Remember that whatever your results you shouldn't let these results define you as a person or limit what you want to achieve in life. The world is your oyster," he said.
"It's the end of one chapter and the start of the next very exciting chapter in your lives.
"Enjoy the celebrations and we're all looking forward to seeing what the class of 2022 does next."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
