Seven brand new exhibitions land at MRAG in time for spring

Maitland Regional Art Gallery is starting spring with a bang, launching seven brand new exhibitions that celebrate Maitland and feature significant works from the MRAG collection.
The community is invited to come to a free event at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on from 5.30pm on Friday, September 23 to celebrate that start of a new season at the gallery.
The Maitland Archive by Luke Thurgate is one of the highlights of the season.
It got underway in mid September and will use contributions from the Maitland community to evolve into a collaborative community artwork.
A touring exhibition from Museums and Galleries NSW, Material Sound, is another highlight.
It brings together the work of six artists and collaborative groups who have each used everyday materials to construct different experiences of sounds to challenge how we think about the ecological consequences of consumption and waste.
"We're so excited to be welcoming such a diverse and exciting array of new exhibitions to the Gallery," senior curator Kim Blunt said.
"Spring is the season of change, and that's exactly what these exhibitions capture.
"There are collaborative works, works that showcase hidden gems from the Gallery collection, works that explore our natural environment and works that force us to stop and ponder some of life's big questions.
"Basically, there's something for everyone and we're excited to show everyone what's on offer this spring at MRAG."
Other exhibitions coming to the gallery this spring include
The exhibition opening also marks the start of the school holidays, and MRAG is once again the place to be this spring, with a bumper program of activities for kids of all ages plus a fantastic collaboration with our friends from Upstage Youth Theatre.
Friday's event is free, but you must register in advance at mait.city/springlaunch.
It's supported by The Pourhouse and Hungerford Hill Estate, and your free ticket includes a complimentary refreshment upon arrival.
