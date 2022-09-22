The Maitland Mercury
Seven brand new exhibitions land at MRAG in time for spring

September 22 2022 - 5:00am
Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture supplied.

Maitland Regional Art Gallery is starting spring with a bang, launching seven brand new exhibitions that celebrate Maitland and feature significant works from the MRAG collection.

