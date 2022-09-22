Thornton businesswoman Millie Buck is bringing a new and somewhat quirky spin to local weddings.
She is helping brides and grooms not only make their special day perfect, but in fact pawfect.
Millie helps couples bring their dogs to the alter in an adorable display that's set to melt hearts of all canine lovers.
Aged 22, Millie started her business Kare Kanine as a dog walking service when she was 17, but fast forward six years and she has now gone from walking client's dogs in the park to walking them down the aisle. "It's really special, especially in the generation where we're having kids later. For some couples their dog is their child," she said.
Starting out on her own, Millie now has a growing team of 12. Kare Kanine offers services including, dog walking, drop-in care, house and pet sitting and pet wedding chaperone services.
Kare Kanine recently added dog washing to its list of services. Dogs of Maitland and surrounds can now get pampered in a stylish one of a kind dog wash trailer. "I had my first official day on the road last Friday and it was so much fun," she said.
The business was named finalist in the Local Business Awards. While they didn't win, Millie said it was still a massive achievement for the team. "We were finalists and that's special enough."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
