Three people have been rescued from their car by a police officer after they became trapped in floodwater near Dungog.
About 9.30am Thursday, police received information that three people were trapped in a vehicle at a flooded causeway along Lyons Road, Bingleburra.
A short time later, a senior constable attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District located the vehicle submerged about five metres from dry land.
Using a rope as a safety line, the senior constable entered the floodwater and made his way to the vehicle.
With the assistance of a 51-year-old woman - who was holding onto the outside of the vehicle - the senior constable pulled a four-year-old boy through the window of the car and brought him safely to land.
The senior constable re-entered the water to collect the 51-year-old woman, whose foot had become trapped by a rock.
In order to rescue a 44-year-woman still inside the car, the officer used a winch attached to his police vehicle to stabilise the submerged car.
He re-entered the flood waters for a third time to safely assist the woman.
The two women and boy were uninjured and were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for shock.
The local command is now looking at recommending the officer involved to be recognised for his efforts and bravery.
As wet weather continues across the state, police are reminding all those in flood-affected or flood-prone areas to not drive through flood waters; if it's flooded, forget it.
Members of the public are advised to avoid all non-essential travel, stay informed and be ready to respond to any evacuation orders.
In other news:
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.