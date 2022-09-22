The Maitland Pickers head into the Sunday's NSW Rugby League President's Cup with one mission - to be crowned NSW's No.1 semi-professional rugby league club.
The Pickers will face Hill Bulls in the decider at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, on Sunday, after the Newcastle RL champs smashed Forbes Magpies 52-6 at Parkes last Saturday.
The Bulls, the Ron Massey Cup premiers, defeated Illawarra premiers Collegians 26-16.
"We've got an opportunity to be the best semi-professional club in NSW. There's 532 clubs under the NSWRL banner that have 17s and above," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said.
"So currently we are in the top two of 530-odd clubs. To be No.1 gives us huge opportunity to promote our club as the best semi-professional team in the state.
"It's another opportunity to put another bit of silverware into our cabinet.
"It's been a positive three years for us and every game we go out we're looking to be our best. We want to win trophies, whether that's the Presidents Cup or the Newcastle RL.
"You never know when this success is going to end. We want to ensure we have sustained success and you have to work hard for that and we will, but when the opportunity is staring you in the face you've got to be good enough to grab it with both hands."
Lantry is expecting a huge test against Hills, with many of their players still at the club from the 2020 President's Cup.
The Pickers beat Hills twice in that campaign including a 16-14 semi-final win at the Maitland Sportsground.
"Hills will present an enormous challenge, they're a very big side right across the park from their wingers through to their middle third.
"A lot of the players are there still who played in the 2020 President's Cup so we will know a little bit about them.
"It's going to be a cracker game. We've got to be really good defensively. The big physical presence they've got there is the threat of an offload.
"Locking up the footy and being really good with our tackle selection and tackling together is really important.
"Offensively, we've got to be working hard to push around the ball and support each other.
"We need to trust our pass decision making and try and move them around a little bit is the key. Burning some petrol in their bigger lads."
In other news
The Pickers will give winger Will Nieuwenhuise until game eve prove his fitness for the Cup final.
Nieuwenhuise was the only player missing on Saturday from the Pickers line-up which defeated Macquarie Scorpions 40-4 in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final
The Pickers had eight individual try scorers in Saturday's one-sided romp in which Brock Lamb scored 20 points and Gary Anderson landed a double.
The other try scorers were Lamb, Pat Mata'utia, Matt Soper-Lawler, James Bradley, Reid Alchin, Jayden Butterfield and Peter Wilson.
