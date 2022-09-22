The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Pickers battle Hills Bulls for crown of NSWRL's No.1 semi-professional club

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 22 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Pickers at training on Thursday night ahead of Sunday's President's Cup grand final against Hills Bulls. Picture supplied

The Maitland Pickers head into the Sunday's NSW Rugby League President's Cup with one mission - to be crowned NSW's No.1 semi-professional rugby league club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.