Maitland Repertory Theatre's junior production is always anticipated by audiences young and old, and this year is no exception as they bring the story of Stuart Little to life.
The play, directed by Campbell Knox, is an endearing classic about a mouse named Stuart Little who is born into an ordinary New York family.
All the charm, wisdom and joy of the E.B. White original are captured in this adaptation by Joseph Robinette, who also dramatised the highly acclaimed stage version of Charlotte's Web.
The many adventures - both big and small - of Stuart Little are brought vividly to life in this story theatre presentation.
The acting ensemble plays many human and animal roles in a series of delightful scenes that make up the marvellous maneuverings of a mild-mannered mouse trying to survive in a real people's world.
The play runs for eight performances from October 5 to 21, including three matinee shows.
All tickets are $20 and bookings are via www.mrt.org.au or on 0466 332 766 (10am to 2pm daily).
Performances
Matinees at 2pm: Wednesday, October 5; Friday, October 7; Sunday, October 16
Evenings at 7.30pm: Friday, October 7; Saturday, October 8; Friday, October 14; Saturday, October 15; Friday, October 21
Cast list
