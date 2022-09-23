The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Repertory Theatre juniors put on production of Stuart Little

September 23 2022 - 2:00am
Rebecca Stretton (left) and Keely Davidson (right) who play Stuart and other roles. Picture by Anne Robinson.

Maitland Repertory Theatre's junior production is always anticipated by audiences young and old, and this year is no exception as they bring the story of Stuart Little to life.

