Four Maitland primary school students have received district awards for their outstanding marks in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.
Year six students Padraic Stolk (Bolwarra Public School) and Kate Lonergan (Hunter Valley Grammar School) and year five students Zoraiz Minhaj (Hunter Valley Grammar School) and Taran Peddu (Hunter Valley Grammar School) received district awards.
Students from 339 primary schools sat the exam, and 23 Hunter students received district awards.
Newcastle Permanent chief technology officer Jodi Stapleton congratulated all entrants for challenging their numeracy and problem-solving skills.
In the news:
"Students from 339 Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, and New England North West primary schools sat this year's exam and we have some talented young mathematicians in our region,"she said.
Mrs Stapleton made special mention of Isaac Hood from Jesmond Public School who was among the top-performing year five students despite being in year three.
"This exam tests numeracy and problem-solving skills which are so vital for success in school, work and life," she said.
"We use maths every day to manage our finances and other problems.
"STEM skills are now recognised as vital for many of the most rewarding jobs of the future."
Students were given 45 minutes to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.
First place winners received a complimentary $250 Newcastle Permanent account, second place winners $150, and third place $100. District award winners received $50.
The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia.
More than half a million students have registered to participate since it started in 1981.
In the year six awards, Singleton Public School student Pin-Ling Wei went better than her district award last year to take out second place overall.
Leonardo Legovich from Maryland Public School and Linh Le from Tighes Hill Public School achieved the equal third-highest score.
In the year five awards, Jonah Jo from St Philip's Christian College Waratah got the third-highest score.
Hunter region Year 6 District Award winners
Hunter region Year 5 District Award winners
Are you smarter than a primary school kid? Check your knowledge against questions from this year's exam. Remember, no calculators, rulers or other instruments.
Q. Ali wants to save $20 each month for a year. After 7 months she finds that she has only saved $15 per month. How much will she have to save each month from now on to achieve her goal?
(A) $20 (B) $23 (C) $25 (D) $27
Q. All the odd numbers between 6 and 30 are multiplied together. The last digit of the answer is:
(A) 3 (B) 5 (C) 7 (D) 9
Q. It is true that 22 24 26 28 = 384 384 Which of the following is not a factor of 384 384?
(A) 36 (B) 21 (C) 11 (D) 8
.
.
.
Answers:
D, B, A
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.