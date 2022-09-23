The Maitland Mercury
Home/National Sport/AFL

AFL: Former coach says Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney was 'always a class above' ahead of second GF

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 23 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff Hawks product Isaac Heeney training with the Swans in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture AAP

ISAAC Heeney was "always a class above" but former Cardiff coach Brendan Bailey admits he still finds it somewhat "surreal" to see the Sydney Swans star in another AFL grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.