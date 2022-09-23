Young Newcastle Knights chase under-21s Jersey Flegg premiership

Newcastle's junior development might have come under the spotlight at times this year, but the club's under-21s side is on the cusp of claiming a Jersey Flegg title.
The Knights face Penrith in the grand final at CommBank Stadium from 1pm Sunday.
The team is led by Maitland junior Tom Cant (East Maitland Griffins) and features fellow Pickers Callan Burgess (Morpeth Bulls) and Noah Nailagoliva (East Maitland Griffins) as well as Cessnock's Fletcher Sharpe.
Newcastle finished second after 16 wins and six losses, and had a week off last week after beating Penrith (22-16) in their first finals game followed by minor premiers Sydney Roosters (24-22).
Knights coach Tony Gleeson said about two-thirds of his squad was comprised of local juniors from the Hunter or Central Coast and it been a "really successful year" for the side to make the grand final of the 12-team competition given only a handful of players are at the age where they have to move on from the grade after this game.
"Even though we're a 21s comp, a lot of the guys are only 19 and 20," he said.
"They're young fellas and have got pretty big futures. If we can hang on to them and keep developing them, it's looking good for us."
Gleeson hopes his side's progression has a "flow-on effect" for the club regardless of whether they finish as premiers. He said Penrith were an example of how lower-grade success could transfer through to first grade.
"They're one of the shining lights at the moment," he said.
"They've got sides in Flegg and Cup [grand finals] and first grade is playing off for one. Their model started with guys coming through winning SG Ball and Jersey Flegg comps and [NSW] Cup."
Newcastle's SG Ball (under-19s) side lost to Penrith in that grand final earlier this year. About half a dozen players from that side are now in the Jersey Flegg team.
The Knights have used about 45 players across this season, further highlighting the team's achievement to reach the grand final.
"It's quite a big number of players to be able to keep winning," Gleeson said.
"They've been very resilient and managed all those changes to the team. Through injury, moving up and down in grades, some guys have just gone back to local footy - it's a high turnover. Normally you'd be looking at using about 35 maximum."
Gleeson stressed to his players at the start of the year that "adaptability and being resilient" would have a big bearing on how they fared.
"They've all bought into that. Regardless of who is in the team, they've made sure in all their games that they're giving it their best and have a team-first focus," he said.
Most players are completing trades, a couple university degrees and two are still at school.
Centre Krystian Mapapalangi, who played two NRL games, is one name the average fan will recognise.
Gleeson said the side had a "core group of guys" who had carried the team's culture and played most games.
"Tom Cant is our captain, he has been great with his leadership," he said. "James Johnson, Brock Greacen, and Jaron Purcell has come back from the full-time NRL squad. And the [SG] Ball kids like Maxy Bradbury, Oryn Keeley. Those guys have made a real impact."
The grand final will be live on NSWRL's Facebook page.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
