Maitland Pickers flag flies in front of Lake Macquarie City Council chambers

Updated September 24 2022 - 2:30am, first published 12:56am
At the end of a week in which Maitland staked it's sporting credentials by winning the rights to host the state netball championships and was announced to be in the mix to host a team during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Maitland won local bragging rights with the Maitland Pickers flag flying at the front of Lake Macquarie City Council.

