Maitland Pickers flag flies in front of Lake Macquarie City Council chambers

At the end of a week in which Maitland staked it's sporting credentials by winning the rights to host the state netball championships and was announced to be in the mix to host a team during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Maitland won local bragging rights with the Maitland Pickers flag flying at the front of Lake Macquarie City Council.
The rare honour was the result of a friendly wager between Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold and Lake Macquarie Mayor Cr Kay Fraser in the lead up to the 2022 Newcastle Rugby League grand final between the Pickers and Macquarie Scorpions.
Cr Penfold won the bet for the Maitland flag to fly over the Lake Macquarie council chambers after the Pickers cleaned up the Scorpions 41-4 win the grand final.
The wager was put on hold while the nation mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but was honoured on Friday with the Pickers flag flying all day. Cr Fraser will honour the second part of the wager when she wears Pickers jersey when she chairs next week's council meeting.
The Maitland Pickers 2022 campaign continues on Sunday when they play the Hills Bulls in the President's Cup grand final at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.
