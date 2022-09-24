The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

2022 Maitland netball grand final day in pictures

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 25 2022 - 4:59am, first published September 24 2022 - 11:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The U12 Div 1 grand final between Majestic Mischief (yellow bib) and Majestic Madness on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

From start to finish, Maitland netball grand final day delivered big crowds and plenty of thrilling games as teams from across the Hunter descended on Maitland Park to complete the Maitland Netball Association's 75th anniversary season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.