2022 Maitland netball grand final day in pictures

From start to finish, Maitland netball grand final day delivered big crowds and plenty of thrilling games as teams from across the Hunter descended on Maitland Park to complete the Maitland Netball Association's 75th anniversary season.
In A-grade the Maitland Pickers and The George produced one of the best grand finals in recent memory, which is saying a lot as there have been quite a few, with the Pickers running out 37-35 winners after trailing most of the day.
There was an extra-time thriller in the U-12 Div 3 grand final between Maitland Blacks Stingers and BDNC Breakouts.
Stingers defeated Breakouts 23-22 and only one goal separated Branxton Fury 15 Maitland Blacks Gems 14 in the U-10 Div 2 grand final and MCS Supernovas 13 and Maitland Blacks Panthers 12 In the U10 Div 3 grand final.
The Inter Div 4 grand final was also extremely close with Maitland Blacks Cobras 24 defeating BDNC Blazers 22 and in B3 MCS Diamonds defeated WRTNC Warriors 25-23.
A1: Maitland Pickers 37 def TNC The George 35
A2: The Quarry 33 def MRBNC The Braddie 27
A3: Classy Comets 39 def MRBNC Pivot 26
A4: Golden Comets 26 def BDNC Miller Park Hotel Big Guns 21
B1: WRTNC West Thrills 33 v Medowie Kaos 22
B2: HVGS Venus 52 def Seaham Rycon Civil 36
B3: MCS Diamonds 25 def WRTNC Warriors 23
B4: MCS Belles 37 def RSL Queens 24
C1: BDNC Greta Workers Club Violet Fever 32 def Drama Lamas 28
C2: Sparkling Verdelho 35 def The Cherry Bombs 32
Cadets Div 1: Majestic Movers 30 def BDNC Tillys Child Care Bombshells 24
Cadets Div 2: RSL Garnets 42 def Majestic Majic 23
Cadets Div 3: HVGS Atlanta 25 def EMNC Sublime 21
Cadets Div 4: MRBNC Thunder 38 def TNC Poison Ivy 30
Inter Div 1: EMNC Brazen Stars 25 def Thunder Comets 14
Inter Div 2: EMNC PLC Lightning 37 def Seaham Shooters 22
Inter Div 3: HVGS Aerogirls 18 def Seaham Starz 12
Inter Div 4: MRBNC Cobras 24 def BDNC Blazers 22
U12 Div 1: Majestic Mischief 31 def Majestic Madness 20
U12 Div 2: MCS Dolphins 31 def RSL Fever 21
U12 Div 3: MRBNC Stingers 23 v BDNC Breakouts 22
U11 Div 1: EMNC Dynamite 49 def Cosmic Comets 28
U11 Div 2: RSL Jewels 21 TNC Jaguars 11
U11 Div 3: MCS Mockingjays19 def MRBNC Scorpians 10
U10 Div 1: Seaham Purple Rockets 29 def MRBNC The Saints11
U10 Div 2: BDNC Fury 15 def MRBNC Gems 14
U10 Div 3: MCS Supernovas 13 def MRBNC Panthers 12
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.