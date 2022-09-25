Maitland Pickers claim President's Cup with 36-12 win over Hills Bulls

The Maitland Pickers have been crowned the No.1 semi-professional rugby league club in the state with a resounding 36-12 win against Hills Bulls in the 2022 NSWRL President's Cup grand final at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.
After leading 20-6 at half-time, the Pickers ran in converted tries to James Bradley and Perry Le Brocque as well as two penalty goals to Chad O'Donnell when Brock Lamb was hit late after kicking and injured his leg when he landed awkwardly.
The scores were 26-12 at that point, but when Tyler Cassel was subsequently sin-binned and O'Donnell extended the score to 28-12 it looked like the Bulls' day was finished.
But Hills kept on throwing everything at the Pickers and it was the Pickers defence which carried the day with some superb scrambling efforts to deny the Bulls.
The Bulls had a second man sin-binned when Brad Keighran complained about a referee decision too vehemently and Maitland forward James Taylor also copped 10 minutes for a should charge with two to go.
After not playing in the 2020 President's Cup grand final, Maitland five-eighth O'Donnell was named Player of the Match.
"This is huge for the club," O'Donnell told NSWRL.com. "We're got a great support staff behind the scenes that do a lot of work, so this little milestone is great for them.
"Our discipline won it for us. We had a good mindset going in - to win a grand final and then get up again and continue to be at a high level - that is what we worked on all week.
"That helped us lay a platform through the middle and that's what got us the win."
Speaking on the livestream after the match Pickers halfback Lamb, who had played on with a suspected fracture in his leg, said it had been a tough road to the Cup grand final with a long road trip las week which took its toll on bodies.
"But we had one more task to do and thankfully we came down here and the attitude from the boys has been tremendous the whole time and we got the job done," he said.
Lamb said COVID's impact had given the Pickers plenty of motivation to succeed.
"We had the President's Cup down here in 2020 and everyone wrote us off that year, but we seemed to come together as a group," he said.
"From there we wanted to move to the Newcastle comp and prove a point there. Unfortunately, COVID screwed everything around. We knew we had this year and once we got the Newcastle comp done we didn't want to stop with that. We didn't want to finish the season on a downer."
The critical moment of the game came just before half-time when Matt Soper-Lawler wrote himself into Maitland Pickers folklore with a superb solo try with just seconds on clock to give Maitland a 20-6 lead at the break instead of what looked almost certain a 14-10 half-time scoreline.
Soper-Lawler's effort turned an almost certain Hills Bulls try into a length of the field try for Maitland
Hills looked certain to cross with a three man overlap, but James Bradley rushed to the man with the ball and it created enough uncertainty for him to flop a flick pass behind his back.
The ball hit the deck and Soper-Lawler chipped it forward and then kneed it in front again to provide the perfect bounce for him to secure it and run 80 metres for the try.
It was a huge turnaround as the Bulls had been pressing hard with Lamb and Bradley combining in defence to hold out a try out wide just minutes before.
Maitland went out to an early 12-0 lead with converted tries to Daniel Langridge and James Bradley.
The Bulls hit back with a converted try at the halfway mark of the first half.
A Lamb penalty goal took it out to 14-6.
