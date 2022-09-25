The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers claim President's Cup with 36-12 win over Hills Bulls

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 25 2022 - 6:27am, first published 1:46am
The Maitland Pickers are 2022 President's Cup premiers.

The Maitland Pickers have been crowned the No.1 semi-professional rugby league club in the state with a resounding 36-12 win against Hills Bulls in the 2022 NSWRL President's Cup grand final at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

