Newcastle have suffered a heart-breaking one-point loss to Penrith in golden-point extra time of the Jersey Flegg grand final at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
The Knights looked all set to claim their first title since 1992 holding an 18-6 lead with seven minutes to play in regulation time but the Panthers crossed twice to send the game beyond 70 minutes.
Penrith centre Samuel Lane's 68th-minute try and the subsequent conversion levelled the scores at 18-all as the full-time siren rang out.
In the first period of extra-time Penrith missed a field-goal attempt 20 metres out and in front of the goal-posts, while in the second Knights fullback Fletcher Sharpe missed a rushed kick.
Dolphins-bound Isaiya Katoa kicked Penrith to victory with a field goal 25 metres out from the goal-posts a few minutes into golden-point to give his side an unlikely 19-18 win.
It was a crushing blow for the Knights who had defended for their lives in the second half, doing well to hold the Panthers out up until the final two minutes.
The Knights had scored three unanswered tries to lead 18-6 midway after trailing 6-0 early in the game.
Knights skipper Thomas Cant was inspirational for his side, crossing for Newcastle's first try and setting up their second.
The Knights had beaten Penrith in all three games the two sides had played this season and went into the game with the advantage of having had a week off last week.
The Panthers scored nine minutes in through Daeon Amituanai after Knights winger Luke Pietzner got bamboozled by the bounce of a ball from a kick.
Newcastle hit back 10 minutes later when Cant ran 50 metres to score on the left edge.
The big back-rower found space on the halfway line and dummied to beat Penrith's fullback before converting his own try to level the scores.
Two-game NRL centre Krystian Mapapalangi went close to score on multiple occasions in the first half but couldn't crack the line.
Six minutes after half-time, Cant found space again after latching into an offload from five-eighth Kurt Donoghoe, sprinting 20 metres downfield from halfway before passing to fullback Fletcher Sharpe who ran in behind the goal-posts untouched.
Kurt Donoghoe crossed from close range in the 58th minute to help Newcastle to a 12-point lead with 12 minutes to play.
The Panthers threw everything at the Knights in the second half and were held out on multiple occasions until Mavrik Geyer - the son of Panthers legend Mark - scored to reduce the deficit to six points.
That swung the momentum to Penrith and Lane, despite finding space out on the right edge, was able to bring the ball closer to the goal-posts to help Penrith level the scores and send the game into extra-time.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
