Newcastle Knights lose thrilling Jersey Flegg grand final 19-18 in golden point

By Max McKinney
Updated September 25 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:06am
Newcastle have suffered a heart-breaking one-point loss to Penrith in golden-point extra time of the Jersey Flegg grand final at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.

