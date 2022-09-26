Three of Maitland's aquatic young guns will fly to Darwin this week to compete against Australia's best.
Charlie Potts, 11 and Emittee Bourke, 12 qualified for the Australian Country Swimming Championships after meeting the qualifying times, while Stella Potts, nine, will compete in the Junior State Age Challenge.
The swimmers, who train with Valley Aquatic Club at Maitland Aquatic Centre, will compete at the Parap Olympic Swimming Pool, Northern Territory, from Saturday, October 1 to Tuesday, October 4.
An incredible amount of dedication has gone into the achievement; they train every morning at 5.15am for about 90 minutes, and most afternoons too, clocking about 5km of swimming a day.
Charlie and Stella's dad Luke Potts said this is the first year the young swimmers have been eligible to qualify for the Australian championship.
"This is the first time that they've been able to make it to a national level because generally at national championships, you have to be 13, if you're a girl and 14 for boys," he said.
"This is the first time they've run the country championship for 11 and above years, so it's fairly exciting for them to take that on, that national challenge from kids across Australia which they've never had the opportunity to do before."
The country championships is for 11-years-old and over, while state age is for nine to 11-year-olds.
Charlie will compete in 12 events at the championship, including the 100m and 200m backstroke.
He has been swimming competitively for about four years, since he was eight-years-old, and is the current holder of two Coast and Valley Swimming Association records for 100m and 200m backstroke.
He has competed in NSW Country and Junior State Age Championships since he was 10-years-old, winning eight country medals and four state age medals.
Emittee will compete in five events at the championship, including the 50m and 100m freestyle.
She has been swimming competitively for about three years, since she was nine-years-old, and has competed at a regional level over the past few years, swimming at the Coast and Valley Championships.
Emittee qualified for the NSW Country Championships in 2021, but it was called off due to COVID-19.
Stella will compete in nine events at the state age challenge, including the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley.
She has been swimming competitively since she was six-years-old, and was named in the top three performers for her age group at the 2022 Coast and Valley Championships.
Stella competed at the 2022 NSW Country Championships and was one of the youngest competitors in the 10 and under age group.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
