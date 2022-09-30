West Maitland Centennial Lions Club is raising money for blood cancer in October with a high tea for the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night.
Foundational members of WMCLC Graham (OAM) and Lyn Dark said funds raised through the events will mean families are supported through their blood cancer journeys.
"Donations also transform fear into hope in miraculous, life changing ways by furthering the work of brilliant research scientists," they said.
On Saturday, October 15 the lions club will be running an information table at Telarah Bowling Club where the community can buy a raffle ticket or make a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation.
Then, on Saturday, October 22, the club is hosting a high tea at Abacus Cafe, Thornton from 1pm to 4pm where the raffle will be drawn.
Mr Dark said the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night is important to him and his family as he has been suffering from blood related cancer for 33 years.
He has been through chemotherapy five times, and radiotherapy four times.
"We have recently lost a close friend to Leukaemia and other friends are in remission after long treatment," he said.
"We also have family members and friends who are presently going through the cancer journey.
"For these reasons we are happy to organise Light the Night through our Lions Club, West Maitland Centennial, and raise funds for cancer sufferer support and research."
Mr Dark said he hopes the events will raise at least $1000, which will be sent to the Leukaemia Foundation in November once all the fundraising activities have finished.
The raffle prizes will feature an assortment of knitted items including a throw blanket, all donated by community members.
Mr and Mrs Dark said a $30 donation could provide an information pack to a family, to help them understand and prepare for the challenges ahead.
$53 could mean a family is provided with the emotional support they need from a Blood Cancer Support coordinator.
$103 could help families who are struggling financially with expenses like hospital parking and groceries.
"Every dollar helps to further the life-saving work of medical researchers," they said.
Any individual or organisation donations to support the Leukaemia Foundation can be sent to West Maitland Centennial Lions Club Inc; P.O. Box 404, East Maitland, NSW, 2323, or directly deposited into BSB 637 000 Account 722358775.
Tickets to the high tea are $55, with RSVP and money paid by October 10.
Contact westmaitland.nsw@lions.org.au for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
