Any Maitland Blacks fans worrying about life will like at Marcellin Park without club favourite Nick Davidson can quit worrying for a good while yet.
After winning his second Anderson Medal on the weekend and attending his umpteenth "Silly Sunday" celebration, 33-year-old Davidson is committed to playing until he wins an elusive first grade premiership.
"I think you are a long time retired and I be disappointed if I didn't try to go around again, so I'll definitely be back next year," Davidson said.
"I can't leave it unfinished, I want a premiership."
Davidson won his first Anderson Medal in 2015 and continues a recent run of success by Blacks players who have won outright or shared the past five medals.
Carl Manu went back to back in 2017-18, Travis Brooke was the competition's best player in 2019 and Sam Callow shared the honour with Hamilton centre Angus Brown last year. COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
"The Anderson Medal is an individual medal but you win it as a team I think," Davidson said. "We've had a few over recent years, so it just shows you the calibre of players you are playing with."
Rather than make him consider retirement, Davidson said a fractured wrist at the end of the season had reinforced his desire to keep playing.
"When I broke my arm and was sitting on the sideline watching the game, I said ' how can people retire and come back and watch?'
"The people I was with said it gets easier, but all I wanted to do was get out there and play. I was half tempted to drive home to get my boots and strap my arm up."
Davidson did put on the boots and strap us him arm for the Blacks' semi-final loss to Wanderers after three weeks on the sideline.
He said he wouldn't have played if he felt he wasn't ready and could have let his teammates down.
"I'm going out there as an impact player and if you can't make an impact then you're much not use being out there," he said.
"There's that thing in the back of your head when everyone is saying be careful with your arm, but after your first touch and you get the jitters out of the way and you don't hurt it, the fear of hurting is gone and the adrenalin kicks in.
"You don't want to go out there and be a passenger. Even if it was hurting again I don't think I would have let anyone know. I didn't know I had broken for a week after it happened.
"At the end of season you are held together with cable ties and hopes and dreams.
Davidson said he believed the club was in a great place to go a step further after making the finals and grand final in recent seasons.
"The prep was good and I think with the club being the way it as the minute it's looking very positive," he said
"The average age of our backline is 24 and the average age of the forward pack is very young as well, excluding me who is dragging it up.
"It's good to see the club has depth there is first, second and third grades.
"I'm just happy to be out there running around with the boys.
Going out and playing football is the easier part, it's trying to keep up with all the young whipper snappers that I struggle with," he said ready to swap parenting duties with his wife and heading off to the players' "Silly Sunday" end of season celebrations.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.