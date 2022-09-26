Injured half Brock Lamb awaits scans, Pickers eye 2023 after clean sweep of titles

MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry remains hopeful Brock Lamb's injury concern won't be anything "too serious" as a largely intact Pickers squad looks to emulate this year's clean sweep in 2023.
Lamb will undergo scans during the week to determine the extent of damage to his right leg suffered during Maitland's 36-12 triumph over Sydney side Hills Bulls in the President's Cup final at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
Around the hour mark and with the recently crowned Newcastle Rugby League premiers leading by 14 points, the former NRL halfback was hit late after kicking in what Lantry described as "pretty dangerous" and "a borderline send-off".
Hills tackler, second-rower Tyler Cassel, was put on report and given 10 minutes in the sin bin while Lamb received treatment, got heavily strapped and played out the remainder of the state-title showdown.
Initially cleared of ACL issues, Lamb indicated after full-time the complaint was more than simply a cork and Lantry said it was potentially either a small fracture below the knee or hyperextension.
"Hopefully it's nothing too serious," Lantry told ACM on Monday.
"We're looking at a small fracture below the knee or, after watching the footage again today, a possible hyperextension of the knee. His ACL was intact which is good. We gave him a chance to come off, but he didn't want to come off."
Pickers pair Gary Anderson and James Taylor were both put on report for separate incidents throughout the season-ending fixture with NSW Rugby League officials yet to hand down any charges.
Anderson was pulled up for a high tackle in the 65th minute while Taylor was sin binned in the closing stages after players from both teams came together.
Maitland, who finished their 2022 campaign with 10 straight wins and tasted victory in 19 of 22 appearances, soaked up their achievements but also have one eye on doing it all again next year.
"Our average age is like 24, 25. We'll enjoy today and then think about what the future looks like," Lantry said amid the celebrations at Parramatta on Sunday.
"We keep this squad together for the next couple of years, it's a great environment, good support staff and the boys enjoy being here. Certainly a special one [group] that's for sure."
Perry Le Brocque will be one of the few not to continue with the Pickers next year, scoring Maitland's final try in what was his retirement game. Hills prop Tim Robinson also hung up the boots.
Meanwhile, Knights recruit Tyson Gamble and former Knights pair Tyrone Roberts and Jacob Gagan have helped Norths Devils defeat NRL-bound Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup decider and booked a State Championship clash with NSW Cup premiers Penrith Panthers in Sydney on Sunday.
Gamble, who recently signed with Newcastle for the next two seasons, partnered Roberts in the halves while centre Gagan scored a try and was named best on ground in a 16-10 result.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
