Council to discuss almost half a million dollars in urgent repair work to east pool

Maitland councillors will tonight discuss the need for almost half a million dollars worth of urgent repairs to East Maitland Aquatics Centre.
Council officers have outlined in a report to tonight's meeting, an update on the structural condition of the centre's main pool and the urgent repair work and upgrades required to re-open the facility.
Officers have recommended in the report that council undertakes urgent repair work and upgrades and allocate $496,000 from the repealed 2006 City Wide Development Contributions Plan to fund the improvements.
They have also recommended that council completes a tender process for the works.
East Maitland Aquatics Centre was officially opened in 1977 and includes a six-lane, 50 metre outdoor pool with grandstand seating; a children's wading pool; change rooms; kiosk, plant room; and recreational seating and shade.
It is a local level standard facility predominantly used for lap swimmers, school carnivals and casual recreation use and is open for the 32-week summer period.
The expected service life of the facility is 40-50 years and maintenance works have escalated since 2005 given its age, condition, and site topography, a council report said.
After the summer closure, a pool structural expert and diver were engaged to investigate tile integrity and undertake leak tests.
The expert reports revealed the following:
"Generally, the pool condition is synonymous with that of a pool that is at the end of its service life," the report said.
A short-term repair to the East Maitland Aquatics Centre to cease water loss by repairing the pool structure and tile bed will allow the centre to re-open for the second half of the 2022/23 season.
The council report said the centre is an ageing asset coming to the end of its asset life and requires urgent maintenance to extend its lifespan for another 24 to 36 months.
Council officers have commenced a review of the Maitland Aquatics Strategy 2012 and will provide a further report to council on the updated strategic direction for the aquatics network in the city.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
