Brad Elder-trained Rosberg goes back to back at Newcastle

Rosberg brought up a 500th driving win for Louth Park's Brad Elder and a second victory in three days as a trainer at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Elder, 24, had his first two runners as a trainer last Friday at Newcastle and Rosberg made it a winning start, taking out the last race.
The pair returned for the opening event at Newcastle on Monday and the three-year-old repeated the performance, winning again as a heavy odds-on favourite.
The former Kiwi now has two wins from three Australian starts after finishing first across the line but second on protest at Menangle on debut.
Monday's win started a good meeting for the Elders. Brad's father, Darren, trained race three winner Yarraman Markle. Brad's sister, Melanie, prepared the final winner on the program, Man From Braavos.
Race six on the card was abandoned after Mark Callaghan-driven Sweet Courage choked down and fell early in the 2030m event.
MORE IN SPORT:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.