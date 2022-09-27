The Maitland Mercury
Toyworld, TerraCycle and PAW Patrol team up to keep old toys out of landfill

Updated September 27 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:00am
The PAW Patrol toy recycling station. Picture supplied.

Old toys can now be recycled at Toyworld Maitland and given new life as a garden bench, watering can or decking.

