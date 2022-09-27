Old toys can now be recycled at Toyworld Maitland and given new life as a garden bench, watering can or decking.
A free in-store recycling station has been set up in store, run by PAW Patrol and TerraCycle.
All brands of toys are accepted, they just have to be old or broken and not suitable for rehoming.
The initiative gives the toys a second life as a useful item and keeps them out of landfill.
General manager of Toyworld Australia Sven Karlsson said Toyworld is committed to minimising its impact on the environment.
"With nearly 40 pilot stores joining the TerraCycle recycling program, it is a fantastic step forward for our group," he said.
"Toyworld stores are all about providing joy and happiness to kids, so seeing well-loved toys diverted from landfills to provide a brighter future for the next generation is great."
General manager of TerraCycle Australia Jean Bailliard said the new program will shift behaviour around toy waste to have a positive impact on the environment.
"Toys are often made from several materials including metals, plastics, plush and rubber," he said.
"Items made from a complex mix of materials require manual sortation and special recycling technology, which is often too costly for kerbside recycling.
"Through our partnership, PAW Patrol is providing an end-of-life solution for toys that would otherwise take hundreds of years to break down in landfill."
Customers can drop pre-loved toys into the purpose-built bins at Maitland Toyworld.
The program does not accept books, playdough and slime, pens, pencils, crayons or paint brushes, wooden toys, board games, batteries or oversized toys.
