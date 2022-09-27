Silver lining for Hunter rower Spencer Turrin at world rowing championships

Olympic champions Australia have been upstaged at the World Rowing Championships with the men's fours team finishing second behind Great Britain in the Czech Republic over the weekend.
The Aussies, including Dungog gold medallist Spencer Turrin, were first at the halfway mark of the final before being overtaken in the race to the finish line. The Netherlands picked up third.
"Today was a very good race. We got the most out of this and I am really proud of us," Turrin told Rowing Australia media.
Two-time Olympian Turrin joined last year's Tokyo crewmates Jack Hargreaves and Alex Purnell in the boat while Jack O'Brien replaced Alex Hill.
The 31-year-old has the full set of medals from World Championships in that event - two gold (2017, 2018), three silver (2013, 2015, 2022) and one bronze (2014).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
