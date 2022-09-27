The Maitland Mercury
Silver lining for Hunter rower Spencer Turrin at world rowing championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:14am
Spencer Turrin (left) and the Australian men's fours claimed silver behind Great Britain t the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic on the weekend. File picture

Olympic champions Australia have been upstaged at the World Rowing Championships with the men's fours team finishing second behind Great Britain in the Czech Republic over the weekend.

