Best season yet by Maitland Magpies youth teams

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:58am, first published 2:59am
The under-15 girls won the first silverware for the Maitland Magpies in 2022. Picture supplied

The Maitland Magpies youth teams are having their best season yet with the girls under-15 and boys under-16 teams claiming the club's first premierships at junior level and all four boys youth teams making the finals

