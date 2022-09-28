Best season yet by Maitland Magpies youth teams

The Maitland Magpies youth teams are having their best season yet with the girls under-15 and boys under-16 teams claiming the club's first premierships at junior level and all four boys youth teams making the finals
The under-15 girls, who claimed the title with four games to spare, are chasing the cup double on Saturday when they line up in the grand final Adamstown.
The Magpies under-13 girls also made the finals, but bowed out in the preliminary final. The under-17s finished fifth, just outside the top four.
The under-16 boys clinched the premiership with victory in the final round of the rain interrupted season. From the start of the season the team had catch-up games to play but gradually closed the gap on North Coast Football to finally earn top spot.
The under-13s, 14s, 15s and 16s boys are all in semi-finals against Broadmeadow Magic on Tuesday at the Lake Macquarie Football Facility. If they win they will progress to grand final on Saturday, October 8.
The success mirrored that in the senior ranks with all three men's senior teams making finals and first grade on the brink of adding the champions trophy to the 2022 premiership.
Despite being hit by injuries the Magpies NPLW first grade team only narrowly missed finals and the reserves and youth team players got a wealth of experience moving up into the higher ranks including first grade.
Maitland FC football manager Mick Mirisch said junior development had been a major focus of the club dating back to 2013 when Maitland Football Club and Maitland Junior Soccer Club joined forces in looking at implementing a youth pathways program.
Mirisch said teams were routinely in the bottom three until the under-13 boys made the semi-finals in 2020.
The club introduced the JDL program in 2017 and there are now two teams in boys from under-9 through under-12 and girls JDL teams in under-10, 11 and 12.
Mirisch said the boys technical directors over that time Ian Maher, Rod Haggerty, Chris Gallagher and Steve Lancaster and girls technical directors Keelan Hamilton and Shane Zanardi had done a fantastic job.
"The journey has had many challenges. But a great coaching group, staff, great parent groups and awesome sponsors have helped build the club to where we are today in our boys and girls youth programs," he said.
"You can also add in the great community support that we have had for the club and its ambitions to create good humans first and footballers of an elite level will be the outcome if we get most things right.
"With these improvements, the current season has seen 12 players make it into the Jets program and 25 players making it into the TSP program for NNSW football."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.