Brave Blacks run out of troops in women's rugby union grand final

The Maitland Blacks women have earned the respect of the rugby union community after finishing last Saturday's grand final against Wanderers with just 12 players on the field.
The Blacks lost 41-0 but fought bravely against the top team of the season with progressively fewer and fewer fit players for the contest.
In the end there were five players on the sidelines unable to resume play because of the extent of their injuries.
Lock Anahli Nailagoliva, in her first season, was player of the match and there were plenty of other top performers including half Joyce Chan, No.8 Abbey Morgan, prop Wendy Whittaker and openside flanker 17-year-old Marina Vaha'i.
Blacks president Pat Howard said the club was incredibly proud of the women's effort of playing under such adversity, but also making the grand final in itself.
The Blacks snuck into the top five and proceeded to the preliminary final when Merewether forfeited in the elimination final.
In a huge effort they defeated raging favourites Hamilton 14-12 in the preliminary final to make the grand final.
Howard said Craig Young had done an incredible job in his first season as coach, but unfortunately ran out of troops at the end.
"Unfortunately, Craig's daughters Paris and McKenzie who were such a huge part of the team were unable to play. Paris was injured and McKenzie was away," he said. "The team has laid a great platform to grow from."
