The Hunter should be warned the Mad Bitches are back.
Australia's most eccentric cabaret show has returned to the Hunter as part of the New Annual festival.
Opening night is Thursday, September 29 and a night of smart, funny, sexy and slightly deranged celebration of female creativity will be on the cards for all four shows.
Maitland's own Helen Hopcroft is the producer behind the witty production that will have you snorting, but will also have you sitting on the edge of your seat.
Mad Bitches Inc. sold out at last year's Newcastle and Maitland Fringe Festivals, where it also received Best Show nominations.
Tickets can be purchased via the following link: https://www.newannual.com/explore/events/smart-girls
What: A smart, audacious and bloody funny female fronted cabaret show that includes cabaret, theatre and performance poetry. With a revolving cast of wildcards, Mad Bitches shows are slightly different each night.
Where: The Royal Exchange Salon Theatre, 34 Bolton Street, Newcastle
When: Thursday September 29 9pm, Friday September 30 9pm, Saturday October 1 9pm, Sunday October 2 5pm.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
