The East Maitland CWA hall was a hive of excitement on Wednesday morning as the ladies hosted a high tea to celebrate 100 years of the NSW Country Women's Association.
The East Maitland branch has been around for 76 of those 100 years, and on Wednesday the members reflected on what CWA has achieved in its time.
The CWA has been instrumental in NSW society over the last century; it helped make seat belts and infant car seats compulsory, and helped introduce baby health centres.
In central Maitland, they used to have a room where mothers could drop off their kids while they went shopping, have a cup of tea and socialise.
East Maitland CWA branch president Doris Bates said the best thing about the association is the people; the ladies have been there for her when she has needed it most.
"If I hadn't have been involved in CWA early this year with my breast cancer, I don't know what I would have done because it gave me a reason to get up," she said.
"This lovely lady Jan Dunkley, she's our welfare officer and she would come around and cheer me up with flowers and her company."
In her welcome speech Ms Bates explained all the ways CWA has made real change for the community.
"It's not just tea and scones," she said.
East Maitland branch and state CWA treasurer Sharyn Buck said the East Maitland branch supports the community in a variety of ways.
"There's a lot of things we do to help the community; emergency packs for hospitals, we do library bags for kids, we've donated a lot of materials to various charities," she said.
"We've just made small allocations to state office to the disaster relief emergency fund, we also support places like Carrie's Place and the Neighbourhood Centre."
The East Maitland CWA is calling for new members, contact Ms Bates on dorisbates1@hotmail.com.
The resounding message from the ladies was how important the association is for socialising, friendship and support.
Ms Bates said she joined the CWA because she didn't know many people when she finished working.
"I think it's the best thing I've ever done, I've made such wonderful friends here," she said.
"I've always felt accepted."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
