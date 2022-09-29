The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland CWA celebrates association's centenary

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
September 29 2022 - 3:00am
The East Maitland CWA hall was a hive of excitement on Wednesday morning as the ladies hosted a high tea to celebrate 100 years of the NSW Country Women's Association.

