The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Magpies confident they have game and personnel to win grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:19am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Magpies are chasing the premiership and champions trophy double in Sunday's grand final. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

When Maitland Magpies co-captain Jimmy Thompson stated confidently at the start of the 2022 NPLM season that he would view anything short of a title and a grand final appearance as a failure few took him seriously.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.