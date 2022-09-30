Maitland Magpies confident they have game and personnel to win grand final

When Maitland Magpies co-captain Jimmy Thompson stated confidently at the start of the 2022 NPLM season that he would view anything short of a title and a grand final appearance as a failure few took him seriously.
But seven months later, the 2022 NPLM NNSW premiership trophy is in the Magpies' keeping and they are favourites to claim the champions trophy with victory against Lambton Jaffas in Sunday's grand final and Newcastle's No2. Sportsground.
Doubts about Thompson's bold prediction were reasonable. The Magpies finished second in 2021 but were going into 2022 without long-time skipper Carl Thornton, neither of the Swan twins were playing and Ryan Clarke was joining Thornton at Valentine.
But with Braedyn Crowley returning to partner him up front and share captaincy duties he was adamant the Magpies were going to be successful.
"I remember saying that anything less than the double would be a failure and now it's just one more to go," Thompson said at training this week.
"This squad is special. Everyone is collectively together.
"You can see it when we celebrate, when we score or someone does a big challenge everyone is celebrating. It's very good to be part of.
"We've got experience in the right areas. They young guys are learning very quickly. I wasn't sure myself whether I could take on all that was needed as a leader but this group and the coaching staff have made it very easy."
While Thompson didn't take part in Tuesday night's session he says his medical team is confident that he will be have recovered sufficiently from his ankle injury to play on Sunday.
"I'll be there," he said.
As part of the Magpies losing grand final teams in 2019 and 2020 to Edgeworth, Thompson believes this is the year Maitland will win the elusive trophy.
"It's been in etched into the memories of all the players that are still here from the past three years," Thompson said of the grand final losses.
"We still talk about it all the time. Zacky (Thomas) and I have spoken about how heartbreaking it was and still is not to have won a grand final yet.
"It's that one that has got away twice and hopefully this is the one, now that we've got a younger squad and are coming into the back end of the season with no injuries.
"I think that this is the one."
Thompson said Maitland coach Mick Bolch had been an inspiration for the team all year in his recovery from illness which had left him in intensive care in hospital.
"The fact he has come back and coached this year has been amazing. We would have been upset if he wasn't able to coach but understand why. The fact he has come back has lifted us to where we are now. We know anything is possible if you put in," Thompson said.
Thompson and his co-captain Crowley have formed a front-third danger zone for all defences they come up against this year.
Crowley has an amazing 28 goals from 19 games to top the goal-scoring list by 10 from Jaffas' Kale Bradbery and Thompson is third with 14 goals.
But even in either players' absence other players are chiming in with goals including a hat-trick by Flynn Goodman in Maitland's 4-1 victory against Broadmeadow Magic to book their spot in the grand final.
"It might seem one dimensional to some teams, but no one has been able to stop us," Thompson said
"You know what we're doing but you can't stop it.
"If he (Crowley) isn't scoring I am and the other way. And if neither of us are scoring then we are assisting."
Crowley said while the results are spectacular the Magpies game is predicated on hard work and a commitment to the cause by all.
"Tuesday night at training we do small-sided games and you've got everyone scoring goals, everyone's got the hunger to win the game," Crowley said.
"It's a team game and if I'm scoring it's somebody passing me the ball and if Jimmy's scoring it's someone passing him the ball.
"Everyone collectively wants the same thing and it comes from the backline to the forwards.
"We've got Will (McFarlane) and Zack (Thomas) who I believe are the best defenders in the comp on their day and if they're doing their job at the back with Adam and whoever it is on the right Paulso (Ty Paulson) or Couso (Ty Cousins). everyone in their position just has a role.
"It's the same with the midfield I don't think any other midfield in this comp runs as much as our midfield.
"They might be small and not the quickest players but they work their arse off and it gives us so much.
"I just think we all get along, everyone gets along. All the boys are here for the same thing and we're all mates off the park.
"I think it shows on the field. We all put in so much for each other and want the best out of the game."
