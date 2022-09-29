JEWELLERY MAKING
THE LEVEE
Keep the kids entertained with something fun and crafty this Friday at The Levee shared zone, when the team from Creative Art Space run a free jewellery making activity from 10am to 1pm. No bookings required, just come along and get involved. Find out more at www.thelevee.com.au/school-holiday-activities.
HERITAGE WALK
EAST MAITLAND
Explore East Maitland's rich history on this walk made up of 28 stops including Caroline Chisholm's cottage, which was recently furnished with a blue plaque by the NSW Government. Download a copy of the map and start exploring at www.mymaitland.com.au.
COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
The popular Maitland Community Markets return to Maitland Showground this Sunday with a wide range of stallholders. You're sure to find something old, something new and lots of lovely food and fresh local produce from nearby market gardens. Visit maitlandshowground.com.au.
EX-WARDER TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Maitland Gaol's school holiday activities include a guided tour lead by a former warder. Hear stories from the perspective of someone who worked at the historic facility for more than 20 years, during the 90-minute tour this Friday. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/ex-warder-guided-day-tour for more information.
ART CART
MRAG
This Friday join Brenda Clouten scholarship finalist David Lobb in activating his immersive mobile studio workshop using his purpose built 'art cart' at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. There's nothing participants need to bring, other than a willing curiosity. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/artcart-mobile-studio-with-david-lobb.
