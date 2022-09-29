The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council to commission artist to create public art at Gillieston Heights Community Hub

September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Gillieston Heights Community Hub.

Calling all creatives, Maitland City Council is calling for expressions of interest for the commission of a public art piece, sculpture or interpretation element at the Gillieston Heights Community Hub.

