Calling all creatives, Maitland City Council is calling for expressions of interest for the commission of a public art piece, sculpture or interpretation element at the Gillieston Heights Community Hub.
The art piece will be outside the community hub, reflecting the values and character of the area.
The site is in close to the Wallis Creek floodplain with Mount Sugarloaf in the distance, and areas with strong Aboriginal and European cultural significance.
Council hopes the public artwork becomes an informative piece.
The commission is part of council's vision to promote a more profound sense of place and a stronger sense of community in Gillieston Heights.
Three artists will be selected from the EOI process to progress into the concept phase, where they'll be paid $1000 + GST to develop a concept.
From here, one artist will be selected in late November/early December.
The project will be installed early 2023.
Submissions are open until 2pm, Wednesday, October 12.
Contact Project Officer Mia Tulumovic at mia.tulumovic@maitland.nsw.gov.au.
