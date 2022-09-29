The Maitland Mercury
Police appeal for information about house fire at Tenambit that killed two pet dogs

Updated September 29 2022 - 2:51am, first published 1:44am
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District detectives are investigating a house fire at Tenambit that claimed the lives of two pet dogs in August. File picture

Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a house fire at Tenambit last month, which claimed the lives of two dogs.

