Fancy a Biscoff martini or perhaps a frozen caramel latte martini - Maitland's newest cocktail and wine bar has you covered.
Boydells in Green Street, Morpeth has turned their cellar door space into a cocktail and wine bar on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5.30pm.
Owners Jane and Daniel Maroulis expanded the Boydell label in 2020 when they opened their cellar door and restaurant at Morpeth.
Mrs Maroulis said the cocktail and wine bar is a great addition to Boydells. "We noticed the increase in cocktail sales and we thought there's obviously a demand for it," she said.
Boydells cocktail and wine bar quite literally has a drink to suit everyone, with a menu featuring 18 cocktails, including expresso martini's, French martini's and negroni cocktails - Italian cocktails, made of gin, vermouth and campari, garnished with orange peel.
"We have a really nice apple wood smoked negroni and blood orange negroni on the menu," Mrs Maroulis said.
Restaurant manager Rodney Scales adding to the list, with his creation of the Baileys and Biscoff dessert cocktail.
"People can go out for dinner and then if they feel like something sweet, they can come here for a dessert cocktail," Mr Scales said.
If cocktails aren't your thing, maybe Boydell's sparkling verhedlo or craft beer is more your style.
"We support a local brewer Tinshed Brewery from Dungog and we have a range of their beers on our menu," Mrs Maroulis said.
Boydells adding to the experience, with the option to order a range of house-made bar snacks while enjoying a night cap.
"You can come in and have a yummy cocktail and a bite to eat," Mrs Maroulis said.
While, the cellar door staff are professionals at pouring wine and fantastic at making cocktails Mrs Maroulis said they are always on the look out for more staff.
"If it goes off the way I think it will, we will definitely be looking for more cocktail inspired staff," she said.
Individuals can enjoy a pre or post dinner drink at Morpeth's newest bar on Friday and Saturday evenings, and no booking is required.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
