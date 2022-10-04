It's important to stop and smell the roses once in a while, and at the Church Street Spring Fair attendees can do just that.
A colourful sea of vintage clothing, blooming flowers, delicious food and live entertainment will light up Church Street on Saturday, October 15.
But first, the weekend will kick off with a unique fundraising evening 'Distillation of Spring' on Friday, October 14, which is sure to delight the tastebuds with a focus on local produce.
Visitors should head across the road to the beautiful heritage listed St Mary's Anglican Church, built 1860 to 1867. At the church there will be a variety of activities including BBQ, coffee van, stalls, bonsai display and flowers for sale, children's games, a fire engine and police car, a display of spring dresses, church and bell tower tours and a ballet performance by the School of Planet Dance.
From 11am to 11.30 there will be an organ recital and from 11.30am to 12.30pm the HVGS Saxophone Quartet will entertain.
At Grossmann House attendees will be taken on a guided tour of the Victorian house museum, featuring the watercolour works of the late Cecily Mitchell, and then step outside to see the Wilma Abrahams Heritage rose garden which will be in full bloom.
They can then wander over to Brough House for some delicious sandwiches, Devonshire tea, home made slices and stalls before heading inside to see the Fibre Makers Space and Maitland Regional Museum.
Chairperson at Friends of Grossmann and Brough House Holly McNamee said the weekend will be great for the whole family.
"We're getting extremely excited," she said.
"We're looking forward to the Distillation of Spring, the evening event on the 14th is shaping up to be a really lovely evening full of nostalgia and beautiful ambience."
The Distillation of Spring is a fundraiser for the National Trust, to keep Grossmann and Brough Houses in good order.
Recent wild weather has made the properties a bit worse for wear.
"It's a fundraiser for the National Trust, for the Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses, and particularly because we've really suffered with the recent weather," Ms McNamee said.
"We've had a couple of big trees come down and damage caused to Brough House by leaking gutters and things like that, so this comes at a really, really good time for the community to give us a bit of a hand and have a good time as well."
Ms McNamee said the Friday night event has Piggs Peake Winery, Feast Caterers, Styx Brewery and Newcastle Bitters Co all serving up spring-focused food and drinks.
"There will be a silent auction with some terrific prizes, such as a cocktail party donated by Feast Caterers and some other beautiful arts items, so it'll be quite a unique event."
The next day, the Spring Fair is shaping up to be an old style church fete.
"It's going to be spread across St Marys and Grossmann and Brough Houses, so we're going to be serving refreshments at both properties."
The famed Spring Fair marmalade competition is looking to be quite the contest, and Ms McNamee said it's not too late to enter.
"It's giving giving our local people a real really big chance to shine and show the gift of spring citrus, and also rewards for their work," Ms McNamee said.
The Grossmann House heritage rose garden is one of Ms McNamee's favourite things about spring, and it's set to be in full bloom on the weekend.
She said she can't choose just one highlight of the weekend, but it will be wonderful to see both sites with bunting and lots of families enjoying themselves.
"That's to me what we really want, and that will be a highlight because it's such a great little heritage precinct."
Tickets for the Distillation of Spring are on sale now at eventbrite for $80.
On the Saturday, the Spring Fair goes from 10am to 3pm and entry into Grossmann and Brough Houses will be $5 per house.
Keep up with the event details at www.facebook.com/GrossmannBroughHouse.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
