The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Maitland and District Historical Society takes a look at how we cooked in the 1800s

By Lisa Thomas
October 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polishing the stove was a much loathed chore

For decades after Maitland was settled in the 1820s, householders cooked over open fires in their fireplaces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.