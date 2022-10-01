Polishing the stove was a much loathed chore

For decades after Maitland was settled in the 1820s, householders cooked over open fires in their fireplaces.
In winter a hearth fire was a welcome source of heat but in summer it could make houses uncomfortably hot.
To lessen exposure to this heat, and to reduce the risk of house fires, wealthy Maitland homes had separate kitchen buildings.
In the mid-1800s a major advance in cooking technology arrived. The previously open fire was enclosed in an iron box.
This created the first true stove, designed to burn wood, but coal, which burns at a higher temperature, was adopted when it became generally available.
Early stoves were made from cast iron which could take repeated swings in temperature without cracking.
Basic cooking was done on the flat iron top, and before long stoves incorporated baking and roasting chambers.
Towards the end of the 1800s virtually every middle-class Maitland home had a cast iron wood or coal burning stove.
Unfortunately wood and coal produce fumes which must be exhausted via a chimney. This restricted the stove's position in the kitchen. Both wood and coal also produce ash. Cleaning and polishing the stove became a loathed daily chore.
The next cooking development was the introduction of a new fuel - gas.
Town gas, produced from coal, created neither fumes nor ash and since a gas cooker needed no exhaust chimney it could be located anywhere in the kitchen.
A gas cooker did, however, require a gas source, and gas cookers could not replace solid fuel stoves until piped gas became available.
The Maitland Gas-Light Company was formed in 1860 to provide street lighting and undertook to gradually supply piped gas into city homes.
At the start of the 1900s several Australian companies manufactured wood and coal burning stoves and gas cookers.
The two largest and most locally popular companies were Metters and Gibson. In 1902 Fred Metters opened a foundry in Sydney. The Metters company shipped its 'Kooka' brand of stoves around New South Wales.
In the latter 1800s Scotsman Robert Gibson had opened a foundry in Newcastle which he called Gibson's British Iron Foundry. Gibson 'Simplex' stoves were a popular display at the 1907 Maitland Show. An advertisement proclaimed "Gibson's Famous Simplex Cooking Stoves. Burn wood or coal. Prices from £2 10s each.".
After Maitland became 'electrified' in 1922, the new electric stove became an alternative, but were slow to be taken up.
With no flame, electricity was an unfamiliar cooking technology and the early heating elements had short lives and electric stoves were initially more expensive to operate. Neither piped gas nor electricity was available in some areas until the 1930s.
