The forecast for the long weekend looks a little lacklustre but the working week ahead looks set to be a cracker.
According to Weatherzone there is a high chance of showers until Monday and daytime top temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens.
Conditions are forecast to take a turn next Tuesday with a top of 23 degrees, 25 on Wednesday, 23 Thursday and a balmy 27 degrees on Friday.
As the weather warms up the Rural Fire Service is reminding people of the Bush Fire Danger Period which runs from October 1 to March 31.
If you are planning to light a fire in the open during this time, you will need a fire permit to ensure fire is used safely.
A permit imposes conditions on the way a fire is lit and maintained, and can only be issued by authorised Permit Issuing Officers.
The permit system ensures agencies like the RFS know when and where landholders intend to burn, so fires remain under control.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.