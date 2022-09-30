Council approves repairs to East Maitland pool

Maitland councillors have unanimously approved repair work to start on East Maitland Aquatics Centre.
Council officers outlined in a report to Tuesday night's council meeting, the structural condition of the centre's main pool and the urgent repair work and upgrades required to re-open the facility.
Officers recommended in the report that council undertake urgent repair work and upgrades and allocate $496,000 from the repealed 2006 City Wide Development Contributions Plan to fund the improvements.
East Maitland Aquatics Centre was officially opened in 1977 and includes a six-lane, 50 metre outdoor pool. It is a local level standard facility predominantly used for lap swimmers, school carnivals and casual recreation use and is open for the 32-week summer period.
The expected service life of the facility is 40-50 years and maintenance works have escalated since 2005 given its age, condition, and site topography, a council report said.
After the summer closure, a pool structural expert and diver were engaged to investigate tile integrity and undertake leak tests. A short-term repair to the East Maitland Aquatics Centre to cease water loss by repairing the pool structure and tile bed will allow the centre to re-open for the second half of the 2022/23 season.
The report said the centre is an ageing asset coming to the end of its life and requires urgent maintenance to extend its lifespan for another 24 to 36 months. Council officers have commenced a review of the Maitland Aquatics Strategy 2012 and will provide a further report to council on the updated strategic direction for the aquatics network in the city.
